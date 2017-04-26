Salem Erode Investments: Outcome of board meeting

Sir / Madam, Please be informed that the 1st Board meeting of the company for the Financial Year 2017 – 18 was convened successfully today on Wednesday the 26th day of April, 2017 at the registered office of the company at 14, Motilal Nehru Road, Kolkata – 700029 at 12.00 noon and concluded at 2.00 P.M Further please be informed that the company in its meeting held today has transacted, inter – alia, various matters relating to RBI pursuant to RBI circulars, notifications or directions as amended upto date including appointment of Principal Officer for the Financial Year 2017 – 18 and also taken on record the disclosure of interest of director in specified format. This is forwarded to your good office for your information and record.Source : BSE