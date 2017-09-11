Sep 11, 2017 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Salem Erode Investments: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR we are submitting herewith the summary proceedings of the 86th AGM of Salem Erode Investments Limited held on Friday the 8th day of September, 2017 at the Bhartiya Bhasha Parisad, 36A Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700 016 at 11.00 A.M
