Salasar Techno Engineering: Outcome of board meeting

This is in reference to the Board Meeting of the Company held on 4th September, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at the registered office of the company presently situate at E-20, South Ext. – I , New Delhi - 110049. The Board of Directors have considered and transacted the following business:i) to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2017.ii) The Board shall discuss and consider the quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2017 quarterly financial results and submission of the same on Stock Exchanges.iii) The meeting of Board of Director commenced at 12:30 .p.m. and concluded at p.m.Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt.Source : BSE