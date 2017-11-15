Salasar Techno Engineering declares interim dividend

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 14, 2017, inter alia, has declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18 at the rate of Rs. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (face value). The said Dividend will be paid on or after November 24, 2017.Source : BSE