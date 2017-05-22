SAL Steel's board meeting on May 27, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th May 2017 inter alia, to consider & approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2017 and to transact other business.Further, the trading window for dealing in the Company's equity shares by the Directors / designated Employees and their relatives will remain closed from 20th May 2017 to 30th May 2017 (both days inclusive), in terms of the Company's 'Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading" read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE