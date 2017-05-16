App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sakuma Exports' board meeting on May 29, 2017

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Co is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 2.00 p.m. at the Regd Office of the Co, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and year ended 31.03.2017.

Sakuma Exports' board meeting on May 29, 2017
A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Co is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 2.00 p.m. at the Regd Office of the Co, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 and consider recommending final dividend for the financial year ended 31.03.2017 subject to approval of shareholders. Trading Window for dealing with securities of the Co will remain closed from the date of this notice and will open 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results. Trading Window of the Co will remain closed only for the Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company along with their respective immediate relatives persons having contractual and fiduciary relationship including but not limited to auditors, law firms, analysts, consultant, shall not involve in any transaction for dealing/trading in the securities of the Co during the period when trading window is closedSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.