Sakuma Exports' board meeting on May 29, 2017

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Co is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 2.00 p.m. at the Regd Office of the Co, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 and consider recommending final dividend for the financial year ended 31.03.2017 subject to approval of shareholders. Trading Window for dealing with securities of the Co will remain closed from the date of this notice and will open 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results. Trading Window of the Co will remain closed only for the Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company along with their respective immediate relatives persons having contractual and fiduciary relationship including but not limited to auditors, law firms, analysts, consultant, shall not involve in any transaction for dealing/trading in the securities of the Co during the period when trading window is closed