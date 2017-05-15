Sakthi Sugars' board neeting on May 27, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on Saturday, 27th May 2017 at the Head Office of the Company at 180, Race Course Road, Coimbatore – 641 018, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window will be closed with immediate effect till 29th May 2017 for Directors, Designated Persons as defined in the Code, Connected Persons and others who are in possession of or having access to unpublished price sensitive information of the Company.Source : BSE