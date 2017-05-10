Sakthi Finance to consider dividend

Sakthi Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 20172. To recommend dividend on equity shares, if any3. To confirm the Interim dividend declared on Preference Shares (unlisted) as final dividend.Pursuant to the above and in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Company's "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders", the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the company will remain closed from May 10, 2017 to May 26, 2017, both days inclusive, for Directors and Designated Employees as defined in the Code.Source : BSE