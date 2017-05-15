Saksoft's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th May 2017 to transact inter alia the following business: 1.Receive, consider and approve the Audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2017. 2.Consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017 and 3.Approve the notice calling the 18th Annual General Meeting and fix the date, time and venue for the Annual general meeting.Source : BSE