App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saksoft to consider dividend

Saksoft Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017,to receive, consider and approve the Audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017

Saksoft to consider dividend
Saksoft Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:

1. Receive, consider and approve the Audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.

2. Consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017 and

3. Approve the notice calling the 18th Annual General Meeting and fix the date, time and venue for the Annual general meeting.

Further, in connection with the said Board Meeting, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders in Securities of the Company framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive). The Trading window will be opened from May 31, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.