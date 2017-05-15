Saksoft to consider dividend

Saksoft Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:1. Receive, consider and approve the Audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.2. Consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017 and3. Approve the notice calling the 18th Annual General Meeting and fix the date, time and venue for the Annual general meeting.Further, in connection with the said Board Meeting, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders in Securities of the Company framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive). The Trading window will be opened from May 31, 2017.Source : BSE