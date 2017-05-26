May 26, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Saksoft approves dividend
The Board at its meeting held on 26th May 2017 had recommended a final dividend of Rs.3/- per equity Share (30 percent) for the financial year 2016-17 on equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
