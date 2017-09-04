Sai Moh Auto: Outcome of board meeting

1. Approved & Fixed Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 11:30 A.M.,the date & time of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.2.Approved Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting, Director's Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report & Corporate Governance Report for the F.Y. 2016-17.3.Approved Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) as the dates of Book Closure of the Company for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company.4.Approved Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 9:00 A.M. to Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. as the dates of E-voting of the Company for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company.5.Considered the request letter received from Mr. Bhim Sain Saggar for reclassifying him from 'Promoters & Promoter group' to 'Public category' & approved subject to the approval of shareholders as per Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE