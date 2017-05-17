Sai Baba Investment to consider final dividend

App
May 17, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises has informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record Quarterly and Year ended Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record Quarterly and Year ended Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider to recommend final dividend, if any, for the F.Y.2016-17.

For this purpose, Company has decided to close the "Trading Window" to deal in its securities by the Employees and other Connected or Designated Persons from May 17, 2017 to May 29, 2017(both days inclusive) pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

