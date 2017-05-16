Sahyog Multibase to consider final dividend

Sahyog Multibase Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth quarter (Q4) and Financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and recommendation of final dividend, if any.Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company’s Code of Conduct for prevention 6f Insider grading (Code), the “Trading Window” for trading in Equity shares of the Company shall remain closed for Directors, designated persons, their immediate relatives and other connected persons from May 16, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive). Accordingly the ‘Trading Window” will be opened on May 30, 2017.Source : BSE