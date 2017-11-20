Sahyadri Industries - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today ie., on November 20,2017 that commenced at 10:30 AM and concluded at 02:50 PM inter-alia has:1) Considered and approved 'Un-Audited Financial Results' for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017.2) Limited Review Report of the Auditors.3) Certificate from Managing Director & CEO and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.You are requested to take on record the above said information.Source : BSE