Sahyadri Industries - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today considered and approved 'Un-Audited Financial Results' for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017.
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today ie., on November 20,2017 that commenced at 10:30 AM and concluded at 02:50 PM inter-alia has:
1) Considered and approved 'Un-Audited Financial Results' for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017.
2) Limited Review Report of the Auditors.
3) Certificate from Managing Director & CEO and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
You are requested to take on record the above said information.Source : BSE
1) Considered and approved 'Un-Audited Financial Results' for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017.
2) Limited Review Report of the Auditors.
3) Certificate from Managing Director & CEO and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
You are requested to take on record the above said information.Source : BSE