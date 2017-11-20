App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sahyadri Industries - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today considered and approved 'Un-Audited Financial Results' for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today ie., on November 20,2017 that commenced at 10:30 AM and concluded at 02:50 PM inter-alia has:

1) Considered and approved 'Un-Audited Financial Results' for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017.
2) Limited Review Report of the Auditors.
3) Certificate from Managing Director & CEO and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.


You are requested to take on record the above said information.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.