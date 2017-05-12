Sahyadri Industries to consider dividend

Sahyadri Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 20, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any.Further, the trading window will be closed from May 12, 2017 to May 22, 2017 (both days inclusive) accordingly.Source : BSE