Aug 31, 2017 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sahil Financial Services' AGM on September 26, 2017
Please find enclosed herewith Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. (IST) at S-8 & S-2, DDA SHOPPING COMPLEX, OPP POCKET-I MAYUR VIHAR-I, DELHI-110091.
This is for your information and record.
Please find enclosed herewith Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. (IST) at S-8 & S-2, DDA SHOPPING COMPLEX, OPP POCKET-I MAYUR VIHAR-I, DELHI-110091.
This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE
This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE