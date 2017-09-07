Sahara One's board meeting held on September 15, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29, 33 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday, 15th September, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at 9th Floor, Sahara India Bhawan, 1, Kapoorthala Complex, Lucknow -226 024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2017.Further the trading window shall remain closed from 08.09.2017 to 15.09.2017 for the above purpose.Source : BSE