Sahara One's board meeting held on September 15, 2017

Sep 07, 2017 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 2:00 P.M.

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29, 33 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday, 15th September, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at 9th Floor, Sahara India Bhawan, 1, Kapoorthala Complex, Lucknow -226 024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2017.

Further the trading window shall remain closed from 08.09.2017 to 15.09.2017 for the above purpose.
Source : BSE

