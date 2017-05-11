App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 04:09 PM IST

Sagarsoft India's board meeting on May 24, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Wednesday, the 24th May, 2017, to inter-alia, consider and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

Sagarsoft India's board meeting on May 24, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Wednesday, the 24th May, 2017, to inter-alia, consider and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. The Trading Window for shares of our company will remain closed during the period from 17.05.2017 to 26.05.2017 (both days inclusive) in accordance with the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by our company. Accordingly, all the designated employees, key management personnel, directors and other connected persons of our company are being advised not to enter in to any transactions involving the securities of the company during the above said period.

