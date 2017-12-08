App
Announcements
Dec 07, 2017 11:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sagar Tourist Resorts: Outcome of board meeting

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, December 07, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, the 7th December, 2017 have approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ended on 30th September, 2017 for the F.Y. 2017-2018 together with Limited Review Report by the Auditors.

We are enclosing herewith copy of the Un-audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ended on 30th September, 2017 for the F.Y. 2017-2018 together with Limited Review Report by the Auditors.
Source : BSE
