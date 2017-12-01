App
Dec 01, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sagar Tourist Resorts' board meeting on December 7, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that 5/2017 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 7th December, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that 5/2017 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 7th December, 2017 at 04:00 p.m. at Ground Floor, Kailash Building, Vallabh Co-operative Housing Society, North South Road No. 4, J.V.P.D. Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai - 400 049, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE
