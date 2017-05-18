Sagar Tourist Resorts' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 3rd (2017) meeting of the Board of Directors of Sagar Tourist Resorts Limited will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017 at 03.30 p.m. at Ground Floor, Kailash Building, Vallabh Co-operative Housing Society, North South Road No. 4, J.V.P.D. Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai – 400 049 inter alia to approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE