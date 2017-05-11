Sagar Cement to consider dividend

Sagar Cements Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the audited stand alone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommending dividend for the financial year 2016-17.Further, the Trading Window for shares of our company will remain closed during the period from May 22, 2017 to May 31, 2017(both days inclusive) in accordance with the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company. Accordingly, all the designated employees, key management personnel, directors and connected persons of the Company are being intimated not to enter in to any transactions involving the securities of the Company during the above said period.Source : BSE