May 30, 2017 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sagar Cements recommends dividend
Sagar Cements at its meeting held on May 29, 2017 has recommended a dividend at 15 percent (Re 1.50 per share) on the 2,04,00,000 equity shares of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017 for declaration at the ensuing annual general meeting.
