Safari Industries (India) board meeting on November 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th November 2017 to consider and approve, amongst other matters the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2017.In view of the above Board meeting, in accordance to the Company's Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday 22nd November 2017 and shall open 48 hours after announcement of the outcome of the said meeting, for all its designated persons.The same has been intimated to all its designated persons.Source : BSE