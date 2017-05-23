App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Safari Industries recommends dividend

Safari Industries India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, recommended dividend of Rs. 2/- (20 percent) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17.

Safari Industries India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has transacted the following:

1. Recommended dividend of Rs. 2/- (20%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17. The said dividend is subject to the approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Dividend, if approved, by the Members of the Company, will be paid on or before September 30, 2017.

2. Sub-division of existing shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company w.e.f. a record date fixed by the Board/ Committee in this regards.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

