Safari Ind' board meeting on May 23, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 23rd May 2017 to consider and approve, amongst other matters: 1.The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 and the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017 2.To recommend dividend, if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2017 3.To consider sub-division of the face value of the shares of the Company In view of the above Board meeting, in accordance to the Company's Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from 9th May 2017 to 25th May 2017 (both days inclusive) for all its designated persons. The same has been intimated to all its designated persons.Source : BSE