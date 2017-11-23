App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 23, 2017 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadhana Nitrochem's board meeting on December 04, 2017

We hereby inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, will be held on Monday, December 04, 2017 at 4:30 P.M at the registered office of the Company.

 
 
Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, will be held on Monday, December 04, 2017 at 4:30 P.M at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia, to approve the following:

1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2017 along with limited review report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,Source : BSE
