Sep 04, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sadhana Nitrochem's board meeting on September 13, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on September 13, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
