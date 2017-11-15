App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 13, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects to consider interim dividend

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 17, 2017, inter alia, to declare and recommend interim dividend to shareholders of the Company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 17, 2017, inter alia, to declare and recommend interim dividend to shareholders of the Company.

At 10:42 hrs Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 123.85, up Rs 0.25, or 0.20 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 137.50 and 52-week low Rs 89.65 on 03 November, 2017 and 27 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.93 percent below its 52-week high and 38.15 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,362.31 crore.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.