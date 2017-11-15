Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects to consider interim dividend

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 17, 2017, inter alia, to declare and recommend interim dividend to shareholders of the Company.

At 10:42 hrs Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 123.85, up Rs 0.25, or 0.20 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 137.50 and 52-week low Rs 89.65 on 03 November, 2017 and 27 September, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 9.93 percent below its 52-week high and 38.15 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,362.31 crore.

Source : BSE