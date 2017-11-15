Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects' board meeting on November 17, 2017

We hereby inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 17th November, 2017 inter-alia to declare and recommend interim dividend to shareholders of the Company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 137.50 and 52-week low Rs 89.65 on 03 November, 2017 and 27 September, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 9.93 percent below its 52-week high and 38.15 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,362.31 crore. Source : BSE