HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 17, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects' board approves dividend

We kindly want to inform you that the Company at its meeting held on November 14, 2017, has declared an interim dividend @ Re. 0.20 per share (2% on the shares of the face value of Re. 10/- each) for the financial year ending March 31, 2018.

 
 
Company at its meeting held on 17th November, 2017, inter alia, has declared an interim dividend @ Re. 0.20 per share (2% on the shares of the face value of Re. 10/- each) for the financial year ending 31st March, 2018.

The Company has fixed Wednesday, 29th November, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.

The Interim Dividend declared will be paid on or after Monday, 4th December, 2017.
