Sep 01, 2017 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sadbhav Engineering lowest bidder for Rs 900cr road project in Gujarat
Sadbhav Engineering has been declared the successful bidder (L1) in respect of the bid invited by Road & Building Department, Government of Gujarat for the two projects on EPC Mode for aggregating value of Rs 900 crore.
We are pleased to inform you that our Company has been declared the successful bidder (L1) in respect of the bid invited by Road & Building Department, Government of Gujarat for the following two projects on EPC Mode for aggregating value of Rs. 900 crores :
Sr. No. Project Length of Project (km) Bid Price
(Rs. in crores) Construction Period
1 Upgradation to 6 lane with paved shoulders of Sayla - Bamanbore section of NH 8A (New NH 47) from Km. 138+000 to Km. 182+490 on EPC mode in the State of Gujarat. 38.14 396.00 2 Years
2 Upgradation to 6 lane with paved shoulders of Bagodara - Limbdi section of NH 8A (New NH 47) from Km. 56+000 to Km. 99+000 on EPC mode in the State of Gujarat. 43.00 504.00 2 Years
Total 81.14 900.00
Both the above projects are part of 215 Km. long stretch between Ahmedabad and Rajkot.
Source : BSE
