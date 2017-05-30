Sadbhav Engg: Outcome of board meeting

1.Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2017.2.Information specified under regulation 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.3.Certificate from Debenture Trustees under regulation 52(5) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.4.Recommended a final dividend @75% i.e. Rs.0.75 (Seventy Five paise) per equity share of Re. 1 each for the financial year 2016-17,5.Appointed Mr. Shashin V. Patel as Chairman and Managing Director for period of 3 years w.e.f. 01.07.2017Re-appointed Mr. Nitin R. Patel as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director for further period of 3 years w.e.f. 01.07.2017Re-appointed Mr. Vasistha C. Patel Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director for further period of 3 years w.e.f. 01.10.2017Re-appointed Vikram R. Patel as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director of the Company for further period of 3 years w.e.f. 01.10.2017Source : BSE