May 29, 2017 11:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadbhav Engg: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the board has appointed Mr. Shashin V. Patel as Chairman and Managing Director for period of 3 years w.e.f. 01.07.2017.

1.Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2017.
2.Information specified under regulation 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
3.Certificate from Debenture Trustees under regulation 52(5) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
4.Recommended a final dividend @75% i.e. Rs.0.75 (Seventy Five paise) per equity share of Re. 1 each for the financial year 2016-17,
5.Appointed Mr. Shashin V. Patel as Chairman and Managing Director for period of 3 years w.e.f. 01.07.2017
Re-appointed Mr. Nitin R. Patel as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director for further period of 3 years w.e.f. 01.07.2017
Re-appointed Mr. Vasistha C. Patel Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director for further period of 3 years w.e.f. 01.10.2017
Re-appointed Vikram R. Patel as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director of the Company for further period of 3 years w.e.f. 01.10.2017
