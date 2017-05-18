App
May 18, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadbhav Engineering'S board meeting on May 26, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday May, 29, 2017.

In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday May, 29, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Ahmedabad, inter alia to discuss : 1.The Audited Financial Result for the quarter/year ended on March 31, 2017 2.To recommend the dividend on the equity shares of the Company, if any.Source : BSE

