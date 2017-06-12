Saboo Sodium Chloro: Outcome of board meeting

A meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held at the registered office of the company at L-5, B- ll, Krishna Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur, on Monday, 12th June, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. Concluded at 3:15 p.m. interalia to receive, consider and take on record the following:1.Allotment of 50,00,000 equity shares to Promoter/ Promoter Group and Non Promoters on Preferential Allotment basis @ Rs. 13.50/- per share.Source : BSE