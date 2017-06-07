Saboo Sodium's board meeting on June 12, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held at the registered office of the company at L-5, B- ll, Krishna Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur, on Monday, 12th June, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. interalia to receive, consider and take on record the following:1. To allot 50,00,000 equity shares to Promoter/ Promoter Group and Non Promoters on Preferential Allotment basis through Resolution passed in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting on May 31, 2017 pursuant to the provisions of Section 62 and other applicable provisions of The Companies Act, 2013.2. To consider any other matter with the permission of chair.Source : BSE