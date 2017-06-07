App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 06, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saboo Sodium's board meeting on June 12, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held at the registered office of the company at L-5, B- ll, Krishna Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur, on Monday, 12th June, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.

Saboo Sodium's board meeting on June 12, 2017
A meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held at the registered office of the company at L-5, B- ll, Krishna Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur, on Monday, 12th June, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. interalia to receive, consider and take on record the following:

1. To allot 50,00,000 equity shares to Promoter/ Promoter Group and Non Promoters on Preferential Allotment basis through Resolution passed in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting on May 31, 2017 pursuant to the provisions of Section 62 and other applicable provisions of The Companies Act, 2013.

2. To consider any other matter with the permission of chair.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.