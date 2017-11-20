App
Nov 20, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saboo Brothers - Outcome of board meeting

Saboo Brothers has informed about the outcome of board meeting

 
 
Saboo Brothers is in the Miscellaneous sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 8.72 crore.

The company management includes Arun Agarwal - Whole Time Director, Anurag Saboo - Director, Loknath Suryanarayan Mishra - Director, Kalpana Dhakar - Additional Director, Kailash Chandra Jhala - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530267.

Its Registered office is at 314, A-Block, Anand Plaza,,University Road, Udaipur,Rajasthan - 313001.

Their Registrars are System Support ServicesSource : BSE
