Aug 22, 2017 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SAB Events: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

SAB Events: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 22nd August, 2017, inter alia considered following matters:

1 Upon recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Manav Dhanda as an Additional (Non-Executive) Director of the Company w.e.f 22nd August, 2017.
2.Appointed Mr. Rakesh G. Jain as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years w.e.f 22nd August, 2017
3.Approved the Issue and offer of stock options upto 75,000 (Seventy Five Thousand) not exceeding 0.7% approximately of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, to the permanent Employees including Directors of the CompanySource : BSE

