SAB Events & Governance Now Media's director Sandhya Malhotra resigns

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Mrs. Sandhya Malhotra (DIN: 06450511), Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from the close of working hours of 29th November, 2017 due to her pre-occupation elsewhere.
Kindly take the above in your records.
Source : BSE
