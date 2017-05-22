SAB Events' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders' of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed from 22nd May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors, Employees, Designated Persons and Specified Persons as defined in the Code. Kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE