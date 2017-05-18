Saamya Biotech's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and other applicable provisions, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 30, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider inter alia for the following business: 1.To consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017 2.Any other matter with the consent of the Chair Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all Promoters / Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company covered under the Code from May 25, 2017 till 48 hours from the date of declaration of financial results (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE