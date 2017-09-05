Sep 05, 2017 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Saamya Biotech's AGM held on September 29, 2017
The Fifteenth Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of M/s. Saamya Biotech (India) Limited will be held on Friday, the 29th day of September 2017 at 3.00 p.m at the D. No. 6-1-61, Flat No. G-01, Mount Nasir Buildings, Beside Ravindra Bharathi, Near RBI, Saifabad, Khairatabad, Hyderabad - 500004, Telangana, India.Source : BSE