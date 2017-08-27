Aug 26, 2017 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
S V Global Mill's board meeting on September 01, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be convened on Friday, the 1st day of September, 2017 to consider inter-alia, amongst other subjects, to approve the IND AS Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
Source : BSE
