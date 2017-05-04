S R K Ind board meeting to be held on May 11, 2017

Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 interalia, to consider and take on records the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on March 31,2017. Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors and designated employees of the Company from May 4, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results and / or outcome of Board Meeting.Source : BSE