Sep 13, 2017 11:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sep 13, 2017 11:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

S Kumars.com: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on today, September 13, 2017.

S Kumars.com: Outcome of board meeting
In compliance of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on today, 13th September, 2017, the Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial results (Provisional) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2017;

Kindly find attached copy of Unaudited Financial results (Provisional) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2017.

The said Meeting of the Board of Directors Commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:21 P.M.

Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge us the receipt.
