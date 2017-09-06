Sep 06, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
S Kumars.com's board meeting on September 13, 2017
In compliance of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of S Kumars Online Limited will be held on Wednesday, 13th day of September, 2017 at Vibrant Room, Ground Floor, 'Avadh' Avadhesh Parisar, G. K. Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018 at 03.00 p.m., inter alia, to consider the Unaudited Financial results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE