S I Capital's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 29th May '2017 at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered office, interalia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017.Source : BSE