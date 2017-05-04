S H Kelkar and Company to consider buyback of equity shares

S H Kelkar and Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following business:1. To consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 20172. To consider proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the Company3. To consider recommendation of final dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for financial year 2016-17In accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of trading restrictions placed by Clause 8 of the Company’s Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, in light of the above business to be considered at the Board Meeting, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Persons of the Company from May 05, 2017 till May 15, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE