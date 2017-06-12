App
Jun 12, 2017 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

S Chand and Company Limited Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.25 /- (One Rupee and Twenty Five Paisa Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 to the equity shareholders of the Company.

S Chand and Company: Outcome of Board Meeting
The Board approved the following matters:
(i)Audited Financial Results (standalone) for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
(ii)Recommended to the shareholders a final dividend of Rs. 1.25 /- (One Rupee and Twenty Five Paisa Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 to the equity shareholders of the Company. The dividend, if declared by the members of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting; and
(iii)Investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd. upto an amount of Rs. 40,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Lakhs Only).Source : BSE

